Robert L. Poole, a Boone County attorney, is accused of four counts of human trafficking – commercial sex activity, a Class C felony, and one count of bribing a witness, a Class D felony.
Class C felonies can carry a 5-10-year prison sentence if convicted, with 1-5 years for a Class D felony.
The investigation was led by the Erlanger Police Department, with assistance from Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s Human Trafficking Investigation Unit. Erlanger Police received information regarding Poole from the investigation of former Campbell County District Judge Tim Nolan.
In 2018, Nolan was sentenced to 20 years in prison, after pleading guilty to 19 counts of child sex trafficking and human trafficking charges.
“These charges demonstrate the often complex and connected web that traffickers can weave when targeting victims,” said Attorney General Cameron. “I’m grateful for the work of the Erlanger Police Department and our Human Trafficking Investigation Unit, and I appreciate Assistant Attorney General Barbara Whaley’s work on this case, and related cases, to ensure the victims receive justice.”
Poole already faces human trafficking and other related charges in Kenton County. His trial on those charges is set for September.
Whaley prosecuted the case involving Tim Nolan after local prosecutors asked for assistance from the AG’s office. She is set to prosecute Poole’s upcoming trial in September in Kenton County and will prosecute the new charges in Boone County. Poole’s bond is currently set at $100,000.
Earlier this year, Attorney General Cameron launched the Your Eyes Save Lives human trafficking awareness campaign to assist Kentuckians in recognizing and reporting the signs of human trafficking. To learn more, visit youreyessavelives.ky.gov.
