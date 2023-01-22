Among the indictments returned by a Laurel grand jury on Friday were two separate cases charging the individuals with murder.
Bailey Smith, 57, of Old Crab Orchard Road of London, is charged with the Dec. 3 shooting death of his brother, Grant Smith.
The brothers reportedly had had an argument and Bailey Smith went into Grant Smith's home and shot him while he was standing in the kitchen.
During Smith's preliminary hearing in December, investigating officer Det. Taylor McDaniel from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office testified that the Smith brothers had argued and that Bailey Smith said Grant Smith had assaulted him prior to the shooting incident. Bailey Smith said he was upset with his brother over some stolen property and "possibly some money."
Bailey Smith had an outstanding warrant for fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest. He remains incarcerated at Laurel County Correctional Center under $500,000 cash bond.
A woman who was indicted in October has been named in a new murder indictment.
Whitley Paige Grubb, 20, of Spring Street of London, was charged with the June 22 death of 18-year old Jodie Bennett stemming from an accident in which Bennett was a passenger in Grubb's vehicle. Grubb was driving a Ford SUV along KY 1394 in the East Bernstadt community when she lost control of the vehicle, striking a fence and rolling over an embankment. The vehicle then rolled over again and struck another section of the fence, ejecting two passengers.
The new indictment charges Grubb with murder, two counts of first-degree assault against the two passengers in the vehicle and fetal murder for causing the death of Bennett's unborn child.
She was originally charged with murder, assault and driving under the influence of intoxicants. Court documents state that the new indictment supercedes the first indictment.
Grubb is held under $200,000 fully secured bond and is set for a pretrial conference in Laurel Circuit Court on May 17.
