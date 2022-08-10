The man charged with the shooting death of a former EKU football star in December 2020 sidestepped his trial on Tuesday by entering a plea agreement.
Robert Brandon Gray, 40, of West City Dam Road in Keavy, was set for a jury trial on the charge of murder. He entered a guilty plea to the charge and was recommended to serve 25 years in prison.
In Kentucky, murder sentences carry a 20 to 50 year sentence and potential $10,000 fine.
Jurors assembled in the courtroom Tuesday morning, and jury selection began. When the court broke for lunch and returned, jurors were expecting to hear testimony in the case. However, Gray’s attorney and Commonwealth’s Attorney Jackie Steele had reached a plea agreement during the lunch break and announced that when the jury reconvened in the courtroom.
Gray was accused of shooting Jeremy “Ta-Ta” Caldwell of Manchester in the head at a close range during an argument at a rural store in northern Laurel County. Caldwell was in the parking lot of the store when Gray, Ashley Lewis and Freddy Scalf Jr. approached him in a vehicle. An argument ensued, with Caldwell being shot while the vehicle sped away.
The suspects were identified and the search by Laurel Sheriff’s officials was underway. The investigation led them to Gray’s residence in Keavy on December 23. The arrest citation states that law enforcement officials tried to make contact with Gray, who tried to climb out a window to escape. When he was commanded to stop, he retreated back inside the residence and refused to come out — beginning a five-hour standoff. The Regional Special Response Team responded to the scene and negotiations for Gray’s surrender began with cell phone calls, a throw phone and a PA speaker from a vehicle. The SRT eventually made entry into the home, where they found Gray hiding in the attic. He continued to resist surrender, but was taken into custody without incident.
Gray’s accomplices, Ashley Lewis and Freddy Scalf Jr., were arrested days later, with Scalf remaining on the lam until early January. Both were charged with complicity to commit murder and recently entered plea agreements on those charges to serve five years.
Caldwell, 32, of Manchester, hailed from Chattanooga, Tennessee, where he was a standout football player at Red Bank High School and graduated in 2007. He received a scholarship to play at Eastern Kentucky University as a defensive back, where he was named All American. He also participated in a summer training camp in the NFL for what was then the St. Louis Rams. He also played professionally with the Canadian and Arena Football Leagues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.