Citing conflicts with being on both city tourism and city council, Kelly Greene verbalized her resignation from the London City Tourism board on Monday night.
“I think there should be a defining line between the city and tourism so I feel like I should step down and this will be my last meeting,” Greene said.
Greene is one of four city council members serving on the city tourism board. However, state laws and an Attorney General opinion state that board and commission members are prohibited from serving on two boards, whether that appointment is paid or volunteer. Although Holly Little, Kip Jervis and Donnie Lee Philpot will not begin their council terms until January, Little was on the tourism board when she was elected to the city council. Philpot was elected for council in November and was appointed by Mayor Troy Rudder to serve on the tourism board later that same month. Jervis was re-elected to the council and also serves on the tourism board. That gives a majority of the city tourism board also serving on city council — an action that Greene cited when she submitted her resignation from tourism board on Monday night.
“I have enjoyed this last year, I’ve enjoyed everything that you all have done and just keep up the good work and make London proud,” she continued. “I always tell people I don’t know what we would have done with tourism. They are what is defining London and bringing things to London and I’m glad I have that knowledge now, that I was able to sit on this board and see everything you do for London.”
A second and unexpected resignation came later in the meeting when Parks & Recreation Director Mackey Williams announced his resignation, effective in April 1. Williams said he gave the notice to give tourism officials the opportunity to be looking for new leadership in his position.
“I’d like to say I appreciate all the support we’ve received from the Parks Department since I’ve been here,” he said. “I wish I was younger and some people in better health and I’d stick around.”
Several commission members and Chairman Starr Handy commented on Williams’ dedication to the city and tourism board, stating they were grateful for his service. Commissioner Phil Smith said Williams always acted “with class” and hoped the new person in that position would have the same qualities.
“There’s a lot of people who are good workers and do a good job at what they do but there’s others who do that with class,” Smith said. “Mackey has been what I have observed as classy in that position.”
Handy said he, Robinson and some commissioners would work together for a job description for Williams’ position, adding, “But I’m not happy about it.”
With those comments, Williams continued his report of the parks. He said the bathrooms at Levi Jackson Park have been closed for the winter season. The drinking fountains and some of those restrooms do not have insulation and Williams said the facilities could not withstand the predicted frigid weather for the Christmas weekend. Those facilities will remain closed until the second week of January.
Construction on the $200,000 all-inclusive playground at the Wellness Park is well underway. Williams reported that some areas of the park would be closed to complete those projects.
Levi Jackson Park Director Steven Holt submitted a bid for renovation of Shelter House 1, at the top of the hill on the left, needed repair. Holt said the contractors submitting information had worked on the Kingdom Come project and that there were few contractors who could renovate that structure to maintain its rustic look.
Margaret Dyche, whose grandfather established Levi Jackson Park as a state park in the 1930s, said the shelter was probably 90 years old. Handy said that shelter was one of the original structures and maintained the log construction and fireplace.
“Time is taking its toll and it has to be repaired. Because it’s historic, you don’t want to go in there with modern materials — you want to keep it looking like it has in the past,” she said.
Williams added that “a good heavy snow would destroy that building,” and that contractors experienced in that particular type of renovation/upgrades were few and far between.
Rangers Retreat is an Airbnb and was used by the drone show crew. Holt said he had heard a proposal by Emily Sharp to oversee the rentals of that property which would include a 20% fee for her company. That service also includes cleaning the rental work.
Holt added that the electric lines in the park had mostly been cleared away, with only a small section remaining to be serviced. He explained that if one section of the electrical lines went out, the entire park loses power.
Camping fees were down this year, over $100,000 less than in past years. Problems with booking camp sites online and other issues have decreased the usage somewhat. Change in management and new policies, however, were successful this past year, which Robinson summed up with, “It was a successful year with minimal hostility.”
A new pump station within the park will add to the entire park, which may lead to an expansion of the campground.
In events, Executive Director Chris Robinson said the Lights Around London driving tour has had great success with 64 entries throughout the county. While the driving tour continues through Dec. 31, he did say the Winter WonderCamp will wind down its season this weekend, as they close before Christmas.
“If you haven’t been out there, they’ve done a great job,” Robinson said. “They’ve added more and want to do more next year.”
The Christmas on Main parade had over 2,000 participants — closer to 2,500, Robinson added. The Lights Over London drone light show on Dec. 16 was a huge success and drew people from other areas.
“It was a huge night. Of course, some people wanted it to be longer but we knew what we were getting,” Robinson said. “Thank all of you for helping pull that together in just a couple of weeks. With the technology it takes to put that together, we’re hoping for a little longer show next year.”
The downtown event also boosted downtown businesses who reported record sales that evening. Tourism chair Starr Handy added that he had talked to people from out of town who attended the event, adding that it was a phenomenal event that drew people from different areas.
London Community Center Director Brittany added that plans for the downtown New Year’s Eve party were going well, with Superfecta being the featured band this year.
“I don’t know how many of you have seen them but they bring a great show,” she said. “If you haven’t seen them, get on their Facebook page.”
A change in the transient tax by the state legislature this year that previously only affected hotel and motel fees now charges the tax for camping sites and short-term rentals, which will affect the tourism board’s reporting and revenues. Robinson added that the Laurel County Fiscal Court — as well as other counties across the state — had accepted the transient tax rates and changed their ordinances to reflect that.
Cradic said the last event of the year had taken place on Monday. She added that there are already 80 bookings for 2023.
