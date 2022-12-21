Weather Alert

...Arctic Air, Wind, And A Little Snow On The Way... A strong cold front will bring an arctic air mass into the region on Thursday night. Temperatures will take a nosedive behind the front, plummeting around 50 degrees in some locations by Friday morning. The front will be accompanied by a period of rain changing to snow on Thursday night. Most locations can expect snow accumulations of an inch or two. Without a chance for pavement to dry as temperatures fall, roads may become icy, and a winter weather advisory will likely be needed. In addition to the snow, winds will be brisk and gusty. This will create very cold wind chill values, and a Wind Chill Watch has been issued for late Thursday night into Friday. Wind chill readings well below zero will probably continue into Saturday.The strong winds could also create blowing snow at times.