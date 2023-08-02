After serving as Deputy Superintendent of the Laurel County Public Schools, Denise Griebel is stepping to the helm of the district as Interim Superintendent.
“I am honored to be able to serve my district in this capacity. Honestly, I feel a sense of duty and responsibility to do this — having been an Assistant or Deputy Superintendent for 16 years,” she said. “I only considered doing this because of the staff and administrators. We have a great team.”
August marks Griebel’s 32nd year with Laurel County Public Schools, beginning her career as a 7th grade science teacher at North Laurel Middle School. She moved to the administrative level in December 2000 as District Assessment Coordinator until January 2007. At that time, she coordinated and implemented the Kentucky assessment and accountability system for the Laurel school district.
Griebel has extensive experience with Curriculum and Instruction that includes staff professional development, certified evaluation, school and district improvement planning and Federal Programs Coordinator.
“I work closely with the Directors of Elementary and Secondary Schools, the Director of Special Education and the Technology Director, when needed, to ensure that Laurel County implements various state and federal programs accordingly and in compliance with regulations,” she added.
Griebel is a native Laurel Countian, growing up in the Bush community and following in the footsteps of her father, long-time educator and principal, Dennis Minton.
She is a graduate of Laurel County High School and went on to Sue Bennett College where she earned an associate degree in Education. From there, she continued to pursue her career in education at Eastern Kentucky University, earning a Bachelor of Science with a major in Biology and a minor in Chemistry. She graduated Cum Laude (3.0 or higher GPA). She received her teacher certification in July 1992 and her Master of Arts in Secondary Education: Biology from EKU two years later.
Griebel received her Rank I (30 course hours above a Master) in Education, Supervision of Instruction certificate in 1998, and Instructional Leadership — School Superintendent certificate in 1998, both from EKU.
“I am honored to be able to serve my district in this capacity,” she said. “My goal during this interim is to maintain the Laurel County Schools as an accomplished school district because the staff, students and community deserve nothing less. I am a product the Laurel County Schools and both of my children attended and graduated from Laurel County schools. I am proud of our schools and I believe our staff and our administrators want the best for their students and work hard for them every day.”
“I look forward to continuing to work with the Board and great staff we have here,” she continued. “Undoubtedly I will learn a great deal in this new role, but I am excited! After all, we are in the education business and learning applies to all of us.”
Griebel also makes Laurel County history with this interim role. Although she has filled in during absences of the superintendent over the years, she is the first female superintendent in the Laurel public school district.
