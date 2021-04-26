Buff City Soap announces plans to open a new Soap Makery in London on Thursday, April 29. The Soap Makery will be located at 1698 KY-192 in front of Lowe’s. The plant-based soap brand is known for its handcrafted bath and body products made in-store daily by local soap artisans using natural ingredients.
“We’re excited to open a brand-new Makery in the London area,” said Rick Kueber, franchise owner. “Buff City Soap provides a unique product unlike anything else, and we are looking forward to sharing our plant-based soaps, bath bombs, and other products with the residents of London and the surrounding communities.”
Each Buff City Soap store offers more than 30 customizable scents across dozens of handcrafted soap products; including its famous soap bars, bath bombs, foaming hand soap, and even laundry soap. The brand’s products are crafted by local artisans at the in-store Makeries, which allow guests to customize the scent and ingredients used in their soap or bath bomb.
“Our customers love the transparency of our soap-making process because it’s the magic behind the Buff City Soap experience,” stated Kueber. “When they walk into our stores, they can select any fragrance to include in their delightfully scented plant-based soap product and watch our Soap Makers handcraft it right before their eyes.”
Buff City Soap London will offer free soap for a year to the first 50 customers in their store each day from Thursday, April 29 until Sunday, May 2. The plant-based soap shop will also offer in-store specials all Opening Weekend such as 20% off your entire purchase and buy one Laundry Soap, get another for $5.
The new London Soap Makery store hours on Opening Week will be Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday – Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
