The winningest high school coach in the state — that is the phrase used to describe Phillip Haywood, who brought a small town high school to the limelight with eight state football championships and holds the 5th spot in the nation for wins.
Haywood addressed the London-Laurel Chamber of Commerce last Thursday, describing his career and the challenges he faced while building championship teams in the eastern Kentucky community of Belfry.
Now promoting his second book, the 39-year coaching veteran said, “Coaching is a calling.”
“Climbing the Mountain” outlines how success is achieved by changing the perception of how we view ourselves.
“We have to raise our lid. We have to have growth — personally and professionally,” he said. “We have to improve our entrepreneurship, our education and our business. Every person in this room is responsible to do that.”
But we must also keep our culture intact while striving for success, he added.
Haywood touted two chapters from his most recent book, Chapter 2, entitled “Get a Little Better Every Day.” He said he’d been asked how a small mountain school win 8 state championships while competing with private, independent and public school districts. That is where the change of perception of self evolves — with encouragement and support from the community.
Chapter 14 — Chasing the Lion — describes risk taking in order to achieve.
“A lion has five times the eyesight of a human, usually weighs 500 pounds and can run at 35 miles an hour,” he said. “But a lion chaser learns that the greater the odds, the greater the miracle. It’s common to sit around the campfire and tell stories. So defy the odds and be a lion chaser.”
It was 2019 — right before the COVID pandemic hit when Belfry started their season on a 0-5 record.
“That was probably the least experienced team we’d had in 30 years and we started the season out rough,” Haywood said. “But we won the state championship that year. We had courage, we took risks, we overcame the fear of failure and put trust and faith in the one who holds your future.”
When asked about his legacy of helping many students find homes, Haywood downplayed that part of his career with modesty.
“We’ve helped many kids find homes,” he said. “These kids come from different backgrounds and have different needs. We try to help them what we can.”
“Climbing the Mountain” is Haywood’s second book. His first was “Faith, Family and Football” and is available on Amazon and other outlets.
