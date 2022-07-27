Hospitals were founded to assist the ill.
But with the specialized care required today, hospitals are branching out from the traditional in-patient setting to smaller, more directed facilities that focus on specific needs.
Such is the case with Advent Health of Manchester, which celebrated their new Wound Center with a ribbon cutting ceremony last week.
The facility was first located in a smaller area, and was serving patients in 2020. Then came the COVID-19 pandemic, which not only changed the world, but also changed the established methods of health care.
Manchester Mayor James Ed Garrison said Advent Healthcare was consistently improving the lifestyles of residents of Clay County and surrounding areas with new facilities to treat the needs of the people.
"They are driven by a mission and this Wound Care facility is a need in the community," he said. "We're just lucky because other people don't have this."
Dr. Gregory Wilkens, medical director, said the new facility, located in a new brick building in a medical complex near the hospital, was a blessing.
"It's a blessing to expand and do this in a Christian, whole person care facility," he said. "This wound care facility will probably last for years in this building. We see things like this commonly - when you have a dedicated team and that approach comes through to the patients we serve."
Wilkens added that patients believing in their healthcare providers is vital to their healing.
"The staff is dedicated and the patients buy into that," he said. "Teamwork brings healing of something that has been going on for years. It makes a difference in healing rates - this is where we are, making a difference for people who have been struggling with things for years."
Those in attendance also watched a video of a patient testimonial. That patient had been dealing with a wound that wouldn't heal. Through new technology and the expert care he received at a Wound Care, an issue that had tormented him for years is now under control - and healing.
"I had an appendectomy that abcessed and turned into Mersa," he said. "When I first had it cleaned out it was the size of a golf ball. Then it grew to the size of my fist. I was afraid it was going to kill me."
But after getting treatment at a Wound Center, he is recovering and looking forward to living his life in some semblance of before the surgery.
Sissel Jacob, CEO of Advent Health, Manchester, said the goal was to provide a better and healthier lifestyle for people in the region.
"That's why we've spent $33 million to expand and improve our services," she said. "The hospital is a vital part of the community and we want to continue to be an asset and a pillar in the community."
