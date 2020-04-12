First responders across the area warned residents to not travel Sunday night and Monday morning as crews were out cleaning up damage from high winds that hit the area late Sunday night.
Whitley County Sheriff Todd Shelley urged everyone to stay off the roadways if at all possible Sunday night and Monday morning.
"There are numerous trees and power lines are down across the county," he said in a post on Facebook.
"Please use EXTREME caution if traveling tonight or in the morning," the post said. "First responders, emergency personnel, dispatch, and numerous fine citizens in our community are working diligently to clear the roadways."
Williamsburg Police Department also reported numerous Williamsburg city streets are blocked and filled with debris. The police department and fire department were responding to calls throughout the city as a result of the high winds.
Some residents are without electric.
"It’s highly encouraged that the public limit their travel during the duration of this storm as emergency crews work throughout the night," Williamsburg Police Department posted on it Facebook page.
London City Fire Department also reported it was clearing damage Sunday night.
"Your Fire Units have just cleared College Street with trees down, Also units are currently on East 9th Street with trees and electric lines down, also lines down on North Mill Street by the Park," the department posted on Facebook at 11:15 p.m. Sunday.
The fire department warned residents to use extreme caution when traveling.
The Laurel County Fire Department also post at 11:30 p.m. Sunday night: "Please use caution if [you're] out. We are out in 2 locations currently for storm debris. Trees are across the road in several places in Laurel county."
