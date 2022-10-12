People filled Farmers Market on Saturday for a tasting party of London’s renowned honey buns.
The Honey Bun Day was sponsored by London Downtown and London City Tourism as a means to practice for breaking the record of the most people eating a honey bun simultaneously. London City Tourism Director Chris Robinson said the record is set at over 700 people — a record that London hopes to break next year.
“Next year it will fall on the 7th and this is our 7th try,” said Chris Robinson, executive director of London City Tourism.
The event hosted a 5K Honey Bun Run as well as a cycling event. Festivities at Farmers Market included a wide range of food and craft vendors as well as live music throughout the four-hour event.
Organizers were well pleased with the turnout, despite cooler weather over the weekend. Vendors reported good sales as well.
Julie Rea, executive director of London Downtown, said the event brought out 10 food vendors and 45 craft vendors.
“We had an estimated turnout of 1,500 people throughout the day,” Rea said. “Vendors reported that they had a good day of sales.”
Rea said the Honey Bun Day was a hit on the local front and that organizers are positively anticipating next year’s event.
“Honey Bun Day 2022 was a great success,” she said. “Thank you to everyone who participated and enjoyed the event. We are already looking forward to next year’s Honey Bun Day and looking for ways to make it even bigger and better.”
London Downtown, with London City Tourism, sponsors several events including the Redbud Ride, Honey Bun Day, the fall cycling ride and Shop Small Weekend.
“Our next event will be Shop Small Weekend from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28,” Rea added. “We will feature the Mistletoe Market on Nov. 26.”
