LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) - Hospital officials in Lexington on Friday expressed concerns over a continuing rise in cases of the coronavirus, and are urging Kentuckians to exercise caution, especially with Thanksgiving and Christmas on the horizon.
On Friday, Colleen Swartz, UK HealthCare Vice President for Hospital Operations, cited examples of what they have been seeing at their facilities.
“Just a couple of weeks ago here at UK HealthCare, we were running maybe 20 or 25 inpatients from COVID,” she said. “This morning, we’re up to 55 to 60.”
Swartz says their emergency department has also been seeing more COVID patients than in the past. “Which is also a concern we continue to interface so closely with all of our community members, as well as patients from across the state.”
She noted that they have been seeing it in more than just older Kentuckians who are already ill. “We’ve had some young individuals with no co-morbidities, no underlying health conditions become critically ill, and we’ve even lost a few to this infection.”
Dr. Mark Dougherty with Baptist Health Lexington stated, “We are entering a critical phase of the pandemic here. I think everyone is tired of having to deal with this, everyone is tired of not seeing family members and friends. We have to stick it out.”
He said every day this week, they have seen a new record number of patients in their hospital, including 54 on Friday. “We’re handling it so far, but the curve is too steep. We have to have things slow down.”
Dougherty expressed concern about the near-term trajectory. “We know that the state of Kentucky is supposed to reach a peak sometime in the middle of December; we think the Thanksgiving holiday is going to be a big issue. Everyone loves to get together with family; that’s going to be a dangerous time.”
He predicted a big surge after Thanksgiving if people don’t take more responsibility.
Dr. Dan Rodrigue with CHI Saint Joseph Health said their patients are doing better now than they were at the start of the pandemic. “But it doesn’t change the fact that simple low-tech measures, like masking, handwashing, hygiene, social distancing, have a major impact on what we also accomplish at the hospital. If we have too many cases, things are not as good for patients, or staff or your families.
“This is not about enforcement, it’s about us as a community coming together and doing the right thing to provide better health for all of us.”
Rodrigue suggests college students cut down contacts for a week before heading home for Thanksgiving and to keep the number of participants at a minimum. “If we create a family pad, so you’re basically visiting after going through a period of time to ensure you are safe, and then stay with the pod, without a lot of exposure to others.”
All of them also emphasized that Thanksgiving gatherings should be limited, or better yet postponed this year, to halt the spread. They added, that while there is hopeful news on a possible vaccine, there will not be widespread distribution for months.
