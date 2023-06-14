A phone call from a jail inmate regarding some stashed drugs ended with a hotel employee being arrested.
Sheila Lynn Campbell, 47, of Woodchuck Lane in London, was arrested on Saturday, June 10, following an investigation by London City Police.
Information released in the case states that Campbell was an employee at Budget Host Inn on West KY 80 and received a call from an inmate at the Laurel County Correctional Center. The inmate, who hails from Louisville, spoke to an employee named Sheila, and informed her that a container of methamphetamine had been left inside a hotel room. The inmate, whose name was not released, told the woman if she could retrieve the drugs, she would not have to worry about involvement by law enforcement.
When London City Police officers arrived at the hotel, they located a female employee exiting the laundry room who identified herself as “Sheila.”
On questioning, the employee said she had retrieved the drugs from the hotel room and would take officers to the office to give them the drugs.
But when they reached the office area, according to the release, officers noticed Campbell trying to hide a backpack behind a chair. That prompted a search of the backpack, where they discovered several baggies of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, a clear plastic bag with a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana and glass pipes used for smoking methamphetamine.
A search of Campbell’s purse revealed a clear plastic baggie with a crystal-like substance believed to be meth and several pills thought to be Gabapentin that were not in a proper container.
Campbell was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, prescription drugs not in a proper container and tampering with physical evidence.
London Police Officer Brent France conducted the investigation and was assisted by Ofc. Dylan Messer, Ofc. Jamie Etherton and Detective Gary Jordan with the HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) drug task force.
Records from the Laurel County Correctional Center show that Campbell was released on Saturday. She was arraigned in Laurel District Court this week and is set for a preliminary hearing next Tuesday.
