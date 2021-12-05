FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky House Democrats are looking for the best way to reward frontline and essential support workers who have served, protected, and cared for Kentuckians during the COVID-19 pandemic, so they want public input on how the state could reward them with bonus pay.
This effort will be led by the Essential Workers Work Group, which is comprised of four Democratic Caucus members, and will be chaired by state Rep. Buddy Wheatley of Covington.
The work group will host public hearings starting at 1:30 p.m. on December 6th and 15th, at the Capitol Annex. Representatives from worker organizations and state officials are invited to attend, and those wanting to submit written testimony will have opportunity as well. The meetings will be open to the public and streamed on the caucus Facebook page.
“We want to hear from Kentucky's frontline workers and those in essential support who have shown incredible courage and love for their fellow Kentuckians,” said House Democratic Floor Leader Joni Jenkins of Shively. “These heroes battled the virus up close, kept essential services going, provided the healthcare so desperately needed, and stayed working behind the scenes to ensure the Commonwealth carried on throughout the pandemic.”
Wheatley said, “Our caucus joins Gov. Andy Beshear in supporting plans to give back to those who gave, and continue to give, so much to all of us during these difficult times. Once this information is in hand, the work group will do all it can to make sure the bonus pay, potentially as much as $400 million in federal funding, is included in the upcoming two-year budget.”
Those appearing before the work group, as well as those submitting written testimony, will be asked to cover the following areas:
--How they or their organization represents either frontline workers – those who have had to interact closely with COVID-infected individuals – or essential support workers, whose job duties provided critical services that Kentuckians especially needed during the pandemic.
--What direct impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on their profession, and how bonuses could alleviate that negative impact.
--Other factors that might inform the General Assembly relating to the experiences of frontline and essential support workers.
Those wanting to testify during the public hearings or to submit written testimony, can contact Shellee Hayden in the Kentucky House Democratic Caucus office by emailing Shellee.Hayden@lrc.ky.gov. Those requesting to speak are encouraged to contact the office soon, and written comments will be accepted through the end of December.
