FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect, has offered his reaction to the deaths of seven thoroughbred horses at Churchill Downs in Louisville during the week leading up to the Kentucky Derby.
Five of them were euthanized after suffering an injury, and Osborne, a member of the horse industry himself, said, “Historically, Churchill Downs has one of the safest racetracks in the country. It is an outstanding racing surface. Certainly, they are doing everything they can. They’ve brought in consultants from around the country to do an analysis of the surface, so I think they will do everything possible to address it.”
When asked whether the General Assembly can do anything by imposing new regulations on racing, Osborne responded by saying the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) has taken much of that power out of their hands. “Anything that we do is now governed by HISA, so there is very little that we can do that would not be covered by them.”
He also says introducing new blood lines from different breeds of horses would do little to help the injuries. “I’ve had horses of other breeds that have gotten injured just running in the pastures. It’s unfortunate, but I don’t believe inbreeding has anything to do with it. As much as I want the Jockey Club to stay out of our business here in Kentucky, I’ve encouraged them to undertake the studies of the diminishing gene pool and vulnerabilities from that, as opposed to operating under hypotheticals and suppositions.”
Two of the seven deaths remain unexplained, and Osborne says he hopes an investigation can get to the bottom of them. “Those are complete mysteries. I hope necropsies can show something.”
Churchill Downs has suspended the trainer of those two horses, pending the outcome of that investigation.
Osborne’s bottom line: “Horse safety is of paramount importance to everyone in the industry. The rash of deaths really is a mystery.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.