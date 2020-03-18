This list of local restaurants offering curbside pick-up, takeout or delivery was compiled by London Downtown.
If you have more to add, email us as editor@sentinel-echo.com.
___
Sonny's has a drive thru or guests can order online or call ahead for carry out. We can deliver to groups ordering together. (That will be especially helpful for the people having to work in "essential operations.") People can also get Sonny's delivered via DoorDash.
Location details for the Corbin Sonny's BBQ, including downloadable menus, can be found at hwww.sonnysbbq.com/locations/corbin
The Corbin Sonny's BBQ is located at 200 Hwy 770. Modified store hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 7 days a week.
Call 606-526-0000 for carry out or to coordinate delivery for a group
Order online at order.sonnysbbq.com/menu/corbin
