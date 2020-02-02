RUSSELL, Ky. (KT) – A northeastern Kentucky community gathered for a prayer service Wednesday in a church that sits in the shadow of the hospital where more than 1,000 workers learned they were losing their jobs a week ago.
Nearly 300 came together to pray at First Baptist Church Russell, which is located less than half a mile from Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital., for the United in Prayer event.
Workers from the hospital, Christians friends of many denominations, politicians, judges, friends of soon to be displaced workers and others concerned for the future of the community were among the faithful who came to pray and seek God’s guidance.
Ken Gowin, the pastor at FBC Russell, led a moving 40-minute serve. Those in the community began coming 30 minutes before the scheduled noon service and many stayed around for 30 minutes after it was over.
Gowin said he has endured community jolts in his 21 years as pastor at the church, including coming at the same time Ashland Oil was moving its headquarters from the area. He saw the dismantling of a coke plant, the downsizing of an Ashland hospital and the closing of 100-year-old steel plant in November.
“Nothing has affected me like this,” he said of the announcement that OLBH was shuttering in September. “It was so quick and so drastic.”
OLBH officials and employees were given no warning when the company that owned it announced last Tuesday that the hospital that has been part of the area landscape for nearly 70 years was closing its doors, throwing the community into shock-mode and putting prayers in motion.
“This closing has affected the entire community. No disrespect to our leaders, and I’m not saying they have no hope, but they are discouraged,” Gowin said.
Gowin read from the Bible the story of David and Goliath, comparing the plight of the community to the young boy’s triumph over the seemingly unbeatable giant. He led prayer for the leaders of the community, for those who lost jobs and their families, for the churches that minister to those affected and for a spiritual awakening during a solemn 30-minute ceremony. Other pastors, including FBC Flatwoods pastor Johnny Riley, participated in the time of prayer.
“I think about all those people who lost jobs,” Gowin said. “The first place you need to look is not to an employer, but to God. We need to get on our knees and pray to a big God that we know. Pray for a sense of awakening and even revival in people’s hearts of a need for God. We need to pray believing in the supernatural acting of the Lord’s hands. What do you hope in? Everything we hope in that’s not of God will let you down. The answer is in the one that is above.”
The community prayer event started from a Facebook post from 82-year-old Gerald Womack the day of the announcement. He asked his daughter, Kathy Whitely, and granddaughter, Amy Compston – both members at FBC Russell - if they would ask the pastor about hosting it.
“This was the perfect place to have it,” he said. “Big church, close to the hospital and a good pastor. We have to call on Him. We’ve depended on man too long. We also need to be thankful when He answers our prayers.”
Boyd County Circuit Judge George Davis, said, “It’s times like this when we realize we’re not in control. After all the blows this area has suffered, this is tragic. (But) One of the things we do have is a community of faith.”
Greenup County Circuit Judge Bob Conley echoed Davis’ comments and expressed hope for the community that is traditionally strong in its faith. “People are hurting but God never puts you through a trial you can’t bear,” he said. “We can do all things through God who gives us strength.”
