MANCHESTER — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists contractor work will begin on Monday, January 17, to upgrade I-75 median lighting to LED in London from Exit 38 to Exit 41.
There will be daytime closures (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) of the left lane beginning on the southbound side. When those fixtures are completed, work will move to the northbound side which will include daytime closures (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) of the left lane. All work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, January 21.
KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
