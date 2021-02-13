The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory Saturday morning due to areas of freezing drizzle and freezing fog in higher elevations that coated untreated surfaces with a light glaze of ice.
The advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Saturday.
Law enforcement throughout the area reported multiple crashes due to the icy road conditions Saturday morning.
For the Winter Weather Advisory, untreated sidewalks, roads, and bridges could become slick, the National Weather Service said.
A Winter Storm Watch is from Sunday evening through Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service says heavy mixed precipitation is possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to one half of an inch will be possible.
For the Winter Storm Watch, the National Weather Service says to expect power outages and tree damage due to the ice. Travel could be impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
