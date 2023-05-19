Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that Laurel Sheriff's Accident Reconstructionist Deputy Brad Mink is investigating a death that occurred at a traffic crash on KY 192 approximately 13 miles west of London on Friday afternoon.
At approximately 2:58 p.m. Friday, according to Dep. Mink, an orange Dodge Challenger apparently left the roadway and struck a tree.
The driver, identified as 50-year-old Daniel Ferguson of Joliet, Illinois, was transported from the scene to an area hospital and pronounced deceased a short time later. A passenger in the vehicle was uninjured.
Assisting at the scene were Laurel Sheriff's Dep. Stephen Walker and Dep. Josh Velasco. Also assisting at the scene and on the investigation were Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, London-Laurel Rescue Squad, Bald Rock Fire Department, and the Laurel County Coroner's Office.
Investigation is continuing by Dep. Mink.
