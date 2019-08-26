Judge issues $572M verdict against opioid company  

London, KY (40741)

Today

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 83F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 66F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.