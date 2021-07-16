The preliminary June 2021 jobless rate was down 0.1 percentage points from the revised 4.5% in May 2021 and down 1.3 percentage points from the 5.7% recorded for the state one year ago, when restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19 limited certain business operations.
Kentucky fared better than the nation, as the U.S. seasonally adjusted jobless rate for last month was 5.9%, up 0.1 percentage point from the 5.8% reported in May 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
Kentucky’s civilian labor force was 1,980,926 in June 2021, a decrease of 7,184 individuals from May. The number of people employed in June decreased by 5,843 to 1,893,139 while the number of unemployed decreased by 1,341 to 87,787.
In a separate federal survey of business establishments that excludes jobs in agriculture and people who are self-employed, Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment increased by 3,200 jobs in June compared to the previous month. Kentucky’s nonfarm employment was up 84,500 jobs or 4.7% compared to June 2020.
“The two surveys that measure employment provided mixed signals for June,” said University of Kentucky’s Center for Business and Economic Research Director Mike Clark. “The survey of households showed that Kentucky’s unemployment rate fell in June. However, fewer of Kentucky’s residents reported being employed in June than in May. The unemployment rate fell because fewer people were participating in the state’s labor force. The labor force has declined for the past four months.
“Kentucky’s businesses reported higher employment numbers in June, suggesting that Kentucky’s economy is continuing to climb out of the recession,” said Clark. “Employment gains were widespread but the leisure and hospitality sector showed the largest improvements as customers continued to return to these businesses.”
Kentucky’s statewide unemployment rate and employment levels are seasonally adjusted. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events, such as weather changes, harvests, holidays and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. However, due to the small sample size, county unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted.
