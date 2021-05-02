Versailles, Ky. – The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) is honoring its top students for the 2020-21 academic year. Thirty-two students, two from each of the 16 colleges, were selected for the KCTCS All-Academic Team. Students were chosen based on a rigorous process that focuses on academic performance and community service.
This year’s team members are:
Ashland Community and Technical College: Caitlyn H. Lindsey and Alexandra M. Montuoro
Big Sandy Community and Technical College: Grayson Lane Arnett and Beverly Anderson
Bluegrass Community and Technical College: Brooke Johnson and William Brooks
Elizabethtown Community and Technical College: Christopher Willis and Jill Seaman
Gateway Community and Technical College: Morgan A. Arnold and Wen Zhen Liu
Hazard Community and Technical College: Madison Eller and Matthew Back
Henderson Community College: Hadley E. Alexander and Shelby L. Pendergraft
Hopkinsville Community College: Janae B. Bracey and Anthony G. Morin
Jefferson Community and Technical College: Cristhain J. Anariba Castillo and Faith M. Lee
Madisonville Community College: Holly R. Minton and Gregory L. Pratt
Maysville Community and Technical College: Kaitlynn M. Gilbert and Allyn T. Stephens
Owensboro Community and Technical College: Robert Jarvis and Delaney Ray
Somerset Community College: Dalton Hays and Sam Knapp
Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College: Sarah B. Hayter and Sarah B. Downing
Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College: Breaunna H. Rose and Leah C. Johnson
West Kentucky Community and Technical College: Patrick R. Stephens and Kevonte L. Kilby
Additionally, KCTCS is honoring two New Century Scholars, which is a program sponsored by The Coca-Cola Foundation, The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, the American Association of Community Colleges and Phi Theta Kappa. More than 2,000 nominees were received from community colleges nationally and abroad.
KCTCS scholarship recipients are:
- Delaney Ray, Owensboro Community and Technical College, New Century Transfer Scholar
- Gregory Pratt, Madisonville Community College, New Century Workforce Scholar
In addition to the New Century Scholars, Coca-Cola also selects students for its Academic Team. This year, Kailee Jones from Owensboro Community and Technical College is a Silver Scholar on Coca-Cola’s Academic Team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.