Versailles, Ky. – The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) is honoring its top students for the 2020-21 academic year. Thirty-two students, two from each of the 16 colleges, were selected for the KCTCS All-Academic Team. Students were chosen based on a rigorous process that focuses on academic performance and community service. 

This year’s team members are: 

Ashland Community and Technical College: Caitlyn H. Lindsey and Alexandra M. Montuoro

Big Sandy Community and Technical College: Grayson Lane Arnett and Beverly Anderson 

Bluegrass Community and Technical College: Brooke Johnson and William Brooks

Elizabethtown Community and Technical College: Christopher Willis and Jill Seaman

Gateway Community and Technical College: Morgan A. Arnold and Wen Zhen Liu

Hazard Community and Technical College: Madison Eller and Matthew Back

Henderson Community College: Hadley E. Alexander and Shelby L. Pendergraft

Hopkinsville Community College: Janae B. Bracey and Anthony G. Morin

Jefferson Community and Technical College: Cristhain J. Anariba Castillo and Faith M. Lee

 Madisonville Community College: Holly R. Minton and Gregory L. Pratt 

Maysville Community and Technical College: Kaitlynn M. Gilbert and Allyn T. Stephens

Owensboro Community and Technical College: Robert Jarvis and Delaney Ray

Somerset Community College: Dalton Hays and Sam Knapp

Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College: Sarah B. Hayter and Sarah B. Downing

Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College: Breaunna H. Rose and Leah C. Johnson

West Kentucky Community and Technical College: Patrick R. Stephens and Kevonte L. Kilby

Additionally, KCTCS is honoring two New Century Scholars, which is a program sponsored by The Coca-Cola Foundation, The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, the American Association of Community Colleges and Phi Theta Kappa. More than 2,000 nominees were received from community colleges nationally and abroad. 

KCTCS scholarship recipients are:

  • Delaney Ray, Owensboro Community and Technical College, New Century Transfer Scholar
  • Gregory Pratt, Madisonville Community College, New Century Workforce Scholar

In addition to the New Century Scholars, Coca-Cola also selects students for its Academic Team. This year, Kailee Jones from Owensboro Community and Technical College is a Silver Scholar on Coca-Cola’s Academic Team.

