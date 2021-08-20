The 16 KCTCS colleges awarded 39,458 credentials, which included degrees, diplomas and certificates. The system saw a nearly 5 percent year-over-year increase in Associate in Applied Science degrees, designed to prepare graduates to directly enter the workforce; along with a rise in Associate in Arts and Associate in Science degrees, for students who want to transfer and earn a bachelor’s degree.
In addition, for the first time in its more than 20-year history, KCTCS awarded credentials to more than 20,000 graduates.
“Even with lower enrollment, remote learning, job loss, illness and pandemic-induced stress, our students persevered and finished their programs,” said KCTCS President Paul Czarapata. “I’m so impressed with their fortitude, and I want to thank our faculty and staff who worked under adverse conditions to make sure our students succeeded.”
This fall, KCTCS colleges are offering classes in-person, remotely/online, and a mix of the two during the fall semester. Face-to-face classes will have a strong online or remote instruction part, so if in-person classes must move online for a while the transition will be easier for students. Most colleges offer a variety of scheduling options, including 16-week, 12-week and 8-week sessions.
For more information on applying to any of the 16 colleges, visit kctcs.edu.
