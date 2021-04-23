Paul Czarapata has been serving as interim president since October. Prior to that, he was a KCTCS vice president and chief information officer, responsible for the technology needs of the 16 colleges as well as the Versailles office.
He joined KCTCS in 2000 and has served in technology leadership roles leading up to his appointment of vice president. Before joining KCTCS, he was a software consultant and served as a manager with PeopleSoft. Czarapata has also served as an adjunct professor at Bluegrass Community and Technical College and University of the Cumberlands.
“We are so fortunate to have a leader of Dr. Czarapata’s caliber,” said KCTCS Board Chair Gail Henson. “His lengthy background with the system is valuable because he understands our students and our colleges. We are especially excited about his plans to position KCTCS to prepare our students for the workforce of the future. The board is extremely pleased to have Dr. Czarapata lead KCTCS.”
Czarapata earned a bachelor’s degree in operations management and information systems from Northern Illinois University. He was also awarded a master’s degree in business administration and a doctorate in instructional technology leadership, both from Morehead State University.
“I’m incredibly humbled and honored to become the third president of KCTCS,” he said. “As soon as it’s safe to do so, I plan to get out to all corners of the state and make sure everyone knows the face of KCTCS. We are Kentucky’s largest provider of postsecondary education, and I want to make sure Kentuckians understand what we offer them.”
Czarapata is the third person to serve as KCTCS president, following Michael McCall and Jay Box. The system was created by the Kentucky General Assembly in 1997.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.