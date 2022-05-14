FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Democratic Party filed an ethics complaint with the Executive Branch Ethics Commission against Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Thursday, claiming he violated ethics laws and rulings that prohibit him from using his current office to target a political opponent.
Cameron, a Republican, filed a letter of intent with the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance on Wednesday to run for governor next year. If he wins the primary, he will take on Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, who at this point has no primary opposition.
According to the complaint, Gov. Beshear's office even informed Cameron, who hired senior staff members who worked for former Governor Matt Bevin and knew about the ethical perils and had supported the ethical prohibitions, that his politically motivated investigations would run afoul of the Executive Branch Ethics Commission.
The initial ruling from Executive Branch Ethics came during former Attorney General Greg Stumbo and former Governor Ernie Fletcher’s time in office and was affirmed during Attorney General Beshear and Gov. Bevin’s tenures.
When asked about the complaint by Kentucky Today, Beshear responded, “For 20 years, the Ethics Commission has been crystal clear. If you are the sitting attorney general, you cannot investigate the sitting governor, and then run against him.”
He said, because of that original ruling, Stumbo did not run for governor, but was the lieutenant governor candidate for Bruce Lunsford, who lost to Steve Beshear in the 2007 primary.
The complaint says Cameron is investigating the contract involving the removal of the Jefferson Davis statue from the Capitol, childcare payments by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services on behalf of essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, and records related to unemployment insurance claimants during the pandemic.
“This is a rule that everybody else has followed, and this attorney general has broken,” Beshear said. “All we’re asking is that everybody follow the same set of rules. The same ones that I did.”
He added, “We even got a request for information from the AG’s office last night, after he filed.”
In response to the complaint, Brandon Moody, a campaign strategist for Cameron, issued a statement in which he said:
"General Cameron has time and again protected the rights of Kentuckians who have had their rights trampled upon by a Governor acting outside the bounds of the law. Andy Beshear has lost time and again. This is the real Andy Beshear - he shows his true colors when he has his minions send out a memo complaining that being held to the law is unfair. Over a year out, and Beshear is already acting this desperate? What a joke."
