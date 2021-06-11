KEAVY — A Keavy home was a total loss after a fire Thursday night. No one was home at the time of the fire.
Keavy Volunteer Fire Department said members of the department responded to the structure fire on Auger Springs Road at approximately 11:04 p.m.
The home was a two story single dwelling residence of 3,300 square feet, according to a Facebook post by the fire department.
"The residence was fully engulfed at the time of arrival," the post said.
A neighbor noticed the fire and alerted emergency personnel.
Members of the Keavy Fire Department were on the scene for 3 and 1/2 hours. Also responding was West Knox Fire and Rescue and Ambulance Inc of Laurel Co.
