Somerset Mayor Alan Keck continued his gubernatorial campaign with a visit to Pearl Apparel in London last week.
Keck, who’s running against 11 other for the Republican nomination, describes himself as a “Christian conservative” whose faith guides him in his decisions on both the personal and professional levels.
He said he never went far from that faith and he felt lead to become involved in public service, although he followed in the steps of his father who was an entrepreneur.
But his platform is to, if elected to serve at the helm of Kentucky government, choose a “world class Cabinet” to promote the betterment of Kentucky and Kentuckians.
“We set a really bold agenda,” he said. “People said there’s no way you can do that in Somerset.”
But his dedication and determination helped revitalize downtown Somerset and transform the culture of the area.
Keck said he was concerned about the economy and the “growth crisis” in the state.
“We’ve got 4 1/2 million people here. Seventy years ago Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana — all those states were the same size,” the mayor said. “Now the other two have 7 million people and we’re 4 1/2 million. It’s costing us revenue, it’s costing us workforce.”
Keck said the state’s workforce is in crisis, primarily because “the government is getting in the way.”
“We’re paying too many people to stay at home. Our solution to the problem is so simple — sliding scale benefit reform,” he said. “We’re going to take care of the working poor instead of paying people to stay home. It will require working with the federal government but we’ll get it done and it will transform our economy. 162,000 jobs right now in our Commonwealth, unfilled.”
Keck talked about the tax reform in Kentucky, targeting lowering the state’s income tax. He said other states that have eliminated their state tax are thriving and growing.
Public safety is another issue Keck addressed.
“Kentucky has never been more unsafe,” he said. “We make national news left and right for murders in Lexington and Louisville, and that should be unacceptable for all of us and we’ll never have a strong Kentucky until we have a safe one.”
Keck said he supports law enforcement but he slammed current Governor Andy Beshear for “giving raises to the same state troopers he sent to churches on Easter Sunday.”
“We need to not just back the blue but back the badge. Anyone who serves — police, fire, EMS, anybody that serves in Corrections — because they spend so much time with them,” Keck said.
Veterans were highly touted during Keck’s address, with him stating that “We should do all we can for them — the folks that chose to go and serve so that I can stand up here and do what I do.”
Education, he said, has been misconstrued.
“I think we’ve been told two lies, one from the left and one from the right,” Keck said. “The left says you can’t fully support public schools and support school choice. That’s not true.
“We’re going to raise the bar on education across the board — public school, Christian school, private school, home school,” he said. “The second lie is from the right. They’re scared to admit that preschool education is effective because they say that’s a Democrat idea. Statistics are conclusive — monies spent on children ages 3 to 5 produces far better outcomes for that kid. Literacy levels, 3rd grade, 6th grade, 9th grade are all better if we get to our kids sooner.”
Keck said two major failures of society over the past 50 to 60 years is, “We never fear God and the breakdown of the family.”
He wants Kentucky to be a pro-life state and he will strive to do that, he said.
“We need to be pro-family. We can’t stop at life. We need to make Kentucky the absolute best place to bring a family, to raise a family, to adopt, to foster. and we can,” the candidate. “Policies to incentivize our businesses to offer additional maternity or parental leave, getting rid of taxes on necessities for young families — things like diapers, wipes and formula. Kentucky families are struggling. Why are we taxing them on things they have to have?”
Then came the issue of child care.
“It’s expensive and hard to find right now,” he said. “That has to be a focus, making child care more affordable.”
Keck said he has three qualities that make him unique from other candidates.
“The first is unapologetic integrity — what you see is what you get. The message doesn’t change from London to Lancaster, Pikeville, Newport, Nancy, KY all the way to western Kentucky,” he said.
“The second is I’m uniquely qualified. I’m the second youngest person in this race but I’m the most experienced by a mile. My private sector experience at running a company in multiple states, employ close to 100 people and the CEO of one of the fastest growing cities in Kentucky — the only small city in southeastern Kentucky that’s actually growing and producing record revenue and record progress without raising taxes.”
The third component, he said, is that he shares his vision.
“No one else in this race has told you where they want to take this Commonwealth. They’re scared to death to put a platform out there,” he added.
He urged people to get involved with the direction Kentucky can take and that it had been proven that the candidate with the most money always wins.
“You can see the Republicans who are struggling against Beshear and you can see that we have the most experience,” he said.
