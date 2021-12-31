ASHLAND, Ky. (KT) – Tim England marveled at what he witnessed while being deployed for three days to Marshall County to help with the devastation from the Dec. 10 tornadoes.
England, the emergency management director in Boyd County, joined with 15 others from Boyd County’s road and parks department, the Ashland Fire Department, Boyd County Emergency Management and even Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney. So many volunteered to come that they couldn't bring them all.
“A lot of great things we saw,” said England, a Kentucky Baptist who is a member of Wildwood Baptist in Ashland. “It was from all over the state and out of state. Folks from all over – Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, non-profits showing up to to help, support and feed. It wasn’t just the normal ones we see. It was also a good sight to see those yellow trucks with Southern Baptists (Disaster Relief). I saw four go through, one right after the other. I’m partial with that.”
England said he saw a post from Kentucky Disaster Relief where 13 souls were saved in one area. “For me, that’s the really cool part of the way DR works, not just sharing love and resources but sharing the gospel while they do it. That is just amazing. To share the gospel is huge. It’s a great organization that I’ve worked with numerous times. A lot of big-hearted people.”
The spirit of cooperation and organization of everyone working together to help their Kentucky neighbors was inspiring, he said.
While England said he and his department and the AFD fire department were deployed through being in state organizations, Boyd County’s road and parks crew came at the behest of Chaney. He said the judge’s biggest concern was that people would think it was political.
“AFD leaked it on Faceback (that it was Chaney’s idea to render aid). Eric came to work, not just for a photo op,” England said.
Sam McGuire’s towing company provided trailers to help bring the equipment needed to help with the cleanup, England said. “We called Sam and he said, ‘Where do you want it?’ He drove down Thursday and volunteered with the team.
“We’re about a six-hour drive and it’s a rough trip,” England said. “Those guys on the road crew were in dump trucks."
England worked mostly in the emergency management office that had been set up in Mayfield where he worked with some of the best people he’s ever met. The damage to the town was similar to what he witnessed in 2012 from the tornado that leveled West Liberty.
“Very comparable, if you look at West Liberty downtown and compare that to what we saw from our counterparts there. The downtown section is gone. The courthouse gone. It’s a rural area, same as West Liberty. You see a pad and nothing left. Houses completely gone. They were doing the same thing we did in West Liberty having to use PVA overlay to see where structures were. We’re not talking weeks or months (to rebuild), we’re talking years. They not only lost structure but lost infrastructure. It’s not just power poles but water distribution was damaged, communication was damaged.”
But watching people come together to render assistance was inspiring and that includes his fellow Boyd Countians who cleared roads and right-of-ways of debris with incredible efficiency, England said.
“Our guys were picking up all the debris and hauling it to the debris site,” England said. “They worked in Cambridge Shores, one of the hardest hit areas of Marshall County. They were trying to get all that debris picked up so they could get power restored.”
AFD worked with the Nicholasville Fire Department to cut up some of the biggest debris to make loading it easier, he said. “They could load a truck in about six minutes.”
England said they a company came that used drones to survey the area and that included Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley, which he said had a lot of damage with debris as well. Several houses along the lake were destroyed. “The lake is going to be a huge undertaking and it’s so important to this area,” he said. “There weren’t many fatalities in Marshall County but it would have been a lot worse if it had been the vacation season.”
England said the tornado survivors – “They don’t like being called victims,” he said – were relentless workers and genuine good people who bent over backwards to thank those who came to help them.
“I have heard this from all of my guys: They were the most gracious, compassionate people I’ve ever met. It was routine that every time our guys were out, they were asking what they could do for them or do they need anything to eat or drink. We tried to tell them we’re here to help you.”
He said when they’d stop to eat at McDonald’s, people were coming up to them thanking them for coming. “It’s humbling because we didn’t do it for that,” England said. “We did it because we want to. We love to help people. None of us do it for a paycheck.”
The reward came from just being a small help, he said.
“We definitely got more out of this trip than we gave,” he said. “They were amazing people. We see how they stood back up immediately and how they started helping themselves and others back up. They have a long road but we told them we’re only a phone call away and we mean it.”
England definitely meant it. He and deputy director Jason Queen will be returning to Marshall County on Monday with the incident management team and return the following Friday.
