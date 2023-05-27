LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – The EMW Women’s Surgical Center, one of only two abortion clinics in Kentucky, is on the market with a listing of $3.5 million.
The 14,124 square-foot building was built in 1969, originally designed as a paper company’s headquarters, but later turned into a medical office building in the early 1990s. It sits on 0.35 acres of land and has a brick exterior along with an 18-space surface gated parking lot.
It has been the site of thousands of abortions over the past 30 years, but the clinic has not been providing elective abortions since last August when the procedure became illegal in Kentucky. Up until that point EMW was performing approximately 3,000 abortions each year, according to the center's website.
The commercial listing is through Cushman & Wakefield in Louisville.
Austin English, a real estate agent for the property, confirmed the listing Friday night, saying that 136 West Market Street has been on the market since Monday.
"Nine to 15 people" have reached out via calls and email this week expressing interest, English told Kentucky Today—up to three of whom may be "seriously interested" potential buyers.
The property’s location on Market Street in downtown Louisville is only minutes from the state’s largest medical hubs and provides a prime space for any medical clinician’s practice. It benefits from high foot traffic and excellent visibility making it an attractive option for any business, according to the listing.
It is also situated less than two miles from Planned Parenthood, Kentucky's only other abortion provider. Like EMW, that clinic suspended abortion services in August after a federal appeals court allowed Kentucky's trigger abortion ban to be enforced. Under the law, pregnancies can only be terminated when the life and health of the mother is at risk.
The building was built to ambulatory surgical center specifications and offers multiple examination rooms, a waiting area and ample space for administrative offices. It also has an elevator to access the basement and first floor. It has two operating rooms, a recovery room, a waiting room and ample office space for staff, the listing said.
EMW Women's Surgical Center did not respond to a phone call requesting comment on the listing.
