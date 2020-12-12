The lawsuit, filed at U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, alleges that, over the last decade, Facebook violated federal anti-trust laws by illegally acquiring competitors and cutting services to smaller competing companies. Coalition members also contend that these illegal business practices harmed Facebook users by depriving them of the benefits of competition, reducing privacy protections and decreasing services to increase advertising revenue.
“Our office joined this bipartisan coalition of attorneys general from across the country to bring this lawsuit and protect Kentucky consumers from Facebook’s anti-competitive business practices,” Cameron said. “Facebook’s conduct has harmed consumers and small business, and we’re working alongside our state and federal partners, like the FTC, to put an end to these practices and ensure Facebook operates ethically in the marketplace.”
Since 2004, Facebook has operated as a personal social networking service that facilitates sharing content online without charging users a monetary fee. Instead, they provide services in exchange for a user’s time, attention and personal data. Facebook makes its profit by selling advertising to firms that attach immense value to the user engagement and highly targeted advertising that Facebook can deliver as a result of the vast trove of data it collects on users, their friends and their interests.
In order to maintain its social network market dominance, Facebook has acquired rivals. The company has also attempted to squash third-party developers by inviting them to utilize the company’s platform, allowing Facebook to maintain its monopoly over the social networking market and make billions from advertising.
The attorneys general allege Facebook has hindered users from using their own data like friend lists, by preventing them from easily moving that information to another social networking service. The limitations force users to either stay put or start another online profile from scratch if they want to try an alternative.
Because Facebook users have nowhere else to go, the company is able to make decisions about how to curate content on the platform and use the personal information it collects from users to further its business interests, even if those choices conflict with the interests and preferences of Facebook users.
Additionally, while consumers initially turned to Facebook and other apps now owned by the company seeking privacy protection and control over their data, many of those protections are now gone.
The multi-state coalition has requested that the court:
--Halt Facebook’s illegal, anti-competitive conduct and block the company from continuing this behavior in the future.
--Restrain Facebook from making further acquisitions valued at or in excess of $10 million without advance notice to the plaintiff states.
--Provide any additional relief it determines is appropriate, including the divestiture or restructuring of illegally acquired companies, or current Facebook assets or business lines.
The coalition has worked closely with the Federal Trade Commission to investigate Facebook’s business practices and that agency, while in coordination with the multistate coalition, has also filed a complaint against Facebook.
Attorneys general from nearly every state, the District of Columbia and the territory of Guam are a part of the suit. The only ones not currently participating are Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and South Dakota, according to Cameron’s office.
