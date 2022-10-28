Kentucky Arborists Association convened on London over the weekend of Oct. 15-16, for a preliminary competition.
The events included an aerial rescue, tree climbing and anchoring a rope to ascend some of the tallest trees in Levi Jackson Park.
The competition, which was a preliminary for a national contest, took place at Treetop Adventures which houses some of the tallest trees in the area.
Joey Hampton organized the event and said competitors came from several states and were excited about being in London.
The 2022 Kentucky Tree Climbing Champion was Cory Petry with second place going to Ian Martin and third place to Aaron Griffith.
