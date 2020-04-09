LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Rev. Jack Roberts has received a state-backed order from the Bullitt County Health Department to cease in-person gatherings at Maryville Baptist Church effective "immediately."
But the pastor said Wednesday that has no plans to do so — especially not on Easter Sunday.
Despite repeated pleas from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear to shift to virtual services and a March 19 executive order prohibiting faith-based mass gatherings, Maryville Baptist and some other churches are proceeding with their normal operations.
During his Wednesday press briefing, Beshear said his administration has identified "around 17 or less churches or other entities" that it has received reports of holding services or that are claiming to do so. For a commonwealth with 120 counties, 4.5 million residents and myriad places of worship, Beshear said, that means "just about everybody is doing the right thing."
"For those that aren't, we are working with the local officials right now to prevent that from happening," Beshear said without providing further detail. He added that he held a call with county judges in areas where there might be services and that they "were ready to do what it took," regardless of their political party.
Roberts, who has said he is "not interested in trying to defy the government," told The Courier Journal that he received the order Tuesday to stop holding services. He said he is in contact with a national Christian organization that has several constitutional attorneys "that are in the process shortly of filing a lawsuit" against the Beshear administration. He declined to name the organization.
"If you read the Constitution of the United States, if you read the constitution of the state of the Kentucky, they both say that (Beshear) is infringing on the church's rights," Roberts said.
The 76-year-old pastor added he would not pay any fine potentially imposed on him for continuing to hold services "until it goes through the court and proves that I'm guilty."
Maryville Baptist Church held a service Wednesday evening that drew a crowd of roughly 40 people. Two Kentucky State Police troopers were in the sanctuary and talked with Roberts, but they told The Courier Journal they did not ask the pastor to stop the service. The troopers would not disclose the contents of their conversation.
Meanwhile, the pastor of Centennial Olivet Baptist Church in Louisville said he is refusing to close his doors as well.
The Rev. Wilbur S. Browning, who leads the church at 1541 W. Oak St., wrote in a message posted to the congregation's website and Facebook page on March 22 that "we are taking necessary precautions to maintain the safety of our members and the community."
"We encourage you to do the things that promote health for you and your family," Browning said. "This is not a negative reflection on what others of our sister churches have decided, and we pray for their health and well-being in Christ.
"This is also, however, not a time to shrink back, but to move forward, prayerfully and faithfully in the Lord Jesus Christ, who reminded us that tribulations and suffering would surely come. He promised to be with us always, even to the end."
As an alternative to meeting in person, some churches have held drive-in services in parking lots. But Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer put the kibosh on that concept this week.
"We can't have church drive-in services," he said during a Wednesday press briefing.
Though some churches in other parts of the state are permitted to have these services, Fischer said Louisville has a much denser population than many other parts of the state.
"There's just a lot more of us closer together. ... So if we allowed these drive-in services this weekend, we literally would have hundreds of thousands of people moving around our community," Fischer said. "And it is just inevitable that the virus would pass from people to people."
Some pastors have not taken kindly to Fischer's stance. Chuck Salvo, the pastor of On Fire Christian Church off New Cut Road, said in a Facebook Live video on Tuesday evening that Fischer's order is "total religious discrimination."
"I get not having church," Salvo said. "I get not having people in a building and maintaining social distancing. But my immediate take on this is: We are in a car. ... How in the world can we be a problem being in a car?"
On Wednesday, Salvo told The Courier Journal: "I don’t see how they can ask us not have drive-in service, where we work hard to make sure everyone stays in their cars, but they’ll allow people to sit in lines at drive-thrus and fill store parking lots."
At a drive-in service on the grounds of On Fire Christian Church on Wednesday evening, about 50 cars parked with 6 feet of distance between each. Salvo told congregants not to get out of their cars and that they could only roll down the windows halfway. Law enforcement was not present at the service.
Fischer did not answer a question during his Wednesday press briefing about whether he would send law enforcement to break up the One Fire Christian Church service. He asked that if people know of a church gathering, they call the city's 311 hotline. The city will then contact the church "and please encourage them to comply."
Fischer did not respond to a follow-up question on whether the city would send law enforcement officers to a church that refused to comply after being contacted by the city.
Beshear, who said he supports Fischer in his decision to prohibit drive-in services, said he hopes the administration can convince churches not to hold services.
"If it takes a sheriff or a sheriff's deputy being in the parking lot telling people as they go in the risk that they face, which is an absolute spread of the coronavirus ... my hope is that step will be enough," he said. "But I'll consider other steps beyond that if we have to."
Other states have taken greater action against those holding religious services. Pastors in both Louisiana and Florida were arrested in late March for violating local and state orders against mass gatherings.
For Beshear, whose 10-year-old son, Will, was supposed to get baptized this weekend, he just wants to do "what it takes to save peoples' lives."
"That's now how I judge how I do my job every day: Do I think we save lives or not?" he said.
Reporters Sarah Ladd, Savannah Eadens and Billy Kobin contributed to this article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.