LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- A Kentucky congressman, Friday, played a role in the ongoing fight over who will become Speaker of the House for the 118th Congress.
Kentucky 1st District Rep. James Comer nominated Kevin McCarthy as Speaker as his colleagues voted for the thirteenth time.
Comer is slated to become chairman of the powerful House Oversight and Reform Committee. He said that in a Republican majority under McCarthy, the committee will launch aggressive investigations.
“Americans are facing historic inflation, skyrocketing energy costs, the worst border crisis in American history, and surging fentanyl overdoses,” said Comer. “One of the reasons is there’s been no congressional oversight. There’s no sense of urgency from this White House or the bureaucrats that populate this town to move.”
Comer said the Oversight Committee will look into reports of “potential waste, fraud and abuse” in government programs, including funds spent to combat Covid-19. He also promised to look into the origins of the pandemic.
“We all know someone personally who lost their life during Covid-19. They deserve answers to what really happened in that lab in Wuhan, China,” Comer said. “The American people deserve answers on Covid-19 and Speaker Kevin McCarthy has given the Republican majority the tools necessary to make that possible.”
Comer also said if McCarthy is elected Speaker, the committee will look into U.S. evacuation from Afghanistan and hold hearings on the crisis at the U.S. southern border.
“Law enforcement officers in all 50 states are begging Congress to force this administration to secure the border, to do something about the fentanyl crisis that plagues every community in every state in our great nation,” he said. “We’ve listened to the border patrol agents. Their message is loud and clear. Under Pres. Biden, the border patrol has become the welcoming committee. They’re begging for help to do their jobs.”
Without mentioning Pres. Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, by name, Comer hinted there will be a probe into his alleged illegal activities and whether the president was involved.
“The Democrats have spent the past six years investigating a president for potential wrongdoing in Ukraine and Russia,” said Comer. “Let me say this loud and clear. The Republicans will also investigate a president for potential wrongdoing in Ukraine and Russia as well as China.”
Comer said the American people will not get answers to any of those questions until McCarthy is elected Speaker.
“The House Oversight Committee … will return to its original mission of identifying waste, fraud, abuse and mismanagement in the federal government and holding unelected bureaucrats accountable,” he said. “In a Republican majority under Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the forgotten working men and women’s voices will finally be heard and represented.”
Following Comer’s nomination, McCarthy gained the votes of several Republican House members who had refused to support him, but still fell two votes short.
The House is scheduled to vote again Friday night.
