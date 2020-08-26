LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Sunday was Disaster Relief Appreciation Day in Kentucky.
Maybe nobody appreciates the dedicated volunteers in Kentucky Disaster Relief more than Coy Webb, who will be leaving his director’s post after 12 years to take a crisis response position with Send Relief and the North American Mission Board in October.
Webb said Kentucky Disaster Relief has “been blessed to have good leaders. It’s such a privilege to serve beside them. They have been the reason we’re one of the best response entities in the country. It amazes me their sacrifice and faithfulness.”
Kentucky Disaster Relief has a sterling reputation and is considered the gold standard for how they respond to tragedies like flooding, hurricanes, and tornadoes.
But Webb said it goes beyond the good work they do physically like cutting up trees or cleaning mud out of a house.
“We need to cut trees, serve meals and get the mud out of a house,” he said. “But I really appreciate that our volunteers get it. Ultimately, it’s about ministering to people. It’s about the people, not the task.”
Volunteers are quick to assist on any task to get those affected back in their homes but they are even quicker at sharing the love of Christ with them. They are armed with a lot of working skills but none is more important than the ability to share the gospel as they help people through some of the toughest days of their lives.
“I’ve always said all the equipment we are blessed with is wonderful, but our greatest resource is the volunteers,” Webb said. “None of that equipment can be a witness for Christ. Our volunteers do that well.”
So the appreciation for Disaster Relief workers goes beyond the workmanlike skill set, which is second to none, they possess, Webb said.
“It’s the very best of folks,” he said. “I think the biggest thing we have is outstanding leaders and, over the last 12 years, we’ve expanded the leadership team and the blue hats (project coordinators). There were maybe 25 leaders when I came and now we have about 60 on state leadership teams and 120 blue hats. Their leadership and skill set I marvel at all the time.”
The Kentucky Disaster Relief workers are like a well-oiled machine, attacking projects with chainsaws, shovels, and prayer. Webb said he takes no credit for how respected Kentucky Disaster Relief workers are throughout the country. They have done it themselves through diligent training, which is available often to anyone looking to become involved, and much prayer.
“My leadership style is to empower others,” he said. “It multiplies and strengthens us. If I have to do everything, we’re going to be limited. If you empower the right people, it really makes the difference and multiples the things we can do.”
There were times when Webb wasn’t available because he was serving abroad somewhere when a disaster struck Kentucky. But instead of wringing their hands, the leaders put the teams together and attacked the problem. That happened in the spring when flooding was severe in the Knox and Bell County areas.
“We not only have great leaders but Kentucky has a lot of great volunteers,” Webb said. “Kentucky has a heart for missions in general and Disaster Relief is part of that.”
It has been a fairly quiet year for Kentucky Disaster Relief partly because of COVID-19. Each state has taken care of its own needs, if at all possible, Webb said. Kentucky has thankfully been void of any major disasters aside from the spring flooding.
“We had some flooding and one wind storm about the same time,” Webb said. “It kind of happened just as COVID was starting and we finished that out. We were able to respond and it was fairly typical. We haven’t had anything since then.”
