“With Sunday’s 462 new positive cases of COVID-19, this last week has been our single largest week ever for new cases of COVID: 4,503. It brings our total number of cases to date to 48,032,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “That means we have to do better. With this number of cases we see more people hospitalized, we see sadly more people being lost. So please wear your mask, please make good decisions. This is a time when this virus is spreading aggressively.”
Children age 18 and younger made up 79 of Sunday's newly reported cases, of which 13 were children ages 5 and under. The youngest was two months old.
“We have almost 80 of today’s cases being kids 18 and under,” he said. “That’s a lot of school-age kids, so please be careful.”
There were also new deaths reported on Sunday, raising the total to 930 Kentuckians lost to the virus. “That’s nine more families who are suffering during this time,” said Gov. Beshear.
The latest deaths included an 82-year-old man from Lincoln County, a 66-year-old woman from Russell County, a 71-year-old man from Green County, an 80-year-old woman from Calloway County, an 83-year-old man from Harlan County, a 75-year-old man and an 87-year-old woman from Casey County, and an 82-year-old man and a 90-year-old woman from Fayette County.
“This being the single highest week for new cases: Do your best. We can’t be tired, we can’t give up,” Gov. Beshear said. “We have to bring it every week because this virus is going to continue to take people we love. So, Mask Up Kentucky. Let’s beat COVID-19.”
Due to limited reporting on Sundays, some information is unavailable until Monday. That includes the state’s positivity rate, the total number tested, how many Kentuckians are hospitalized, and the number of people who have recovered.
“What might be considered in Kentucky a ‘trifecta of holidays’ begins this coming Friday,” said Dr. Steven Stack, State Public Health Commissioner. “Enjoy watching the fillies on Oaks Day this Friday. Watch the Kentucky Derby, the 146th Run for the Roses, on Saturday. And enjoy the entire Labor Day weekend. Just do it in ways that keep you and others safe. Stay Healthy at Home as much as you can. When you go out in public, please practice social distancing, wear a mask whenever you are near others, and wash your hands often.”
He added, “If we all do these things, we have a much better chance for safer, healthier fall and winter holidays with family and friends. These changes to our routines make an immense difference and save lives. Together, Team Kentucky can get through this.”
You can see more about other key updates, actions, and information from Gov. Beshear and his administration on the coronavirus response, at kycovid19.ky.gov.
Beshear says he plans to hold his next full Capitol press briefing at 4:00, Monday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.