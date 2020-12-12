“This is an extremely talented group, dedicated to serving the people of not only their districts but also the commonwealth,” Osborne, R-Prospect, said. “Without a doubt, our state faces great challenges, and this team is ready to lead Kentucky through them. This caucus remains committed to making this state the best place to live and work. While the pandemic may have forced us to shift our focus temporarily, we are still dedicated to that mission.”
They are:
Agriculture: Rep. Richard Heath, Mayfield
Appropriations and Revenue: Rep. Jason Petrie, Elkton
Banking and Insurance: Rep. Bart Rowland, Tompkinsville
Economic Development and Workforce Investment: Rep. Russell Webber, Shepherdsville
Education: Rep. Regina Huff, Williamsburg
Elections, Constitutional Amendments & Intergovernmental Affairs: Rep. Kevin Bratcher, Louisville
Health and Family Services: Rep. Kim Moser, Taylor Mill
Judiciary: Rep. C. Ed Massey, Hebron
Licensing, Occupations and Administrative Regulations: Rep. Adam Koenig, Erlanger
Local Government: Rep. Michael Lee Meredith, Brownsville
Natural Resources and Energy: Rep. Jim Gooch, Providence
Small Business and Information Technology: Rep. Phillip Pratt, Georgetown
State Government: Rep. Jerry T. Miller, Louisville
Tourism and Outdoor Recreation: Rep. Kim King, Harrodsburg
Transportation: Rep. Ken Upchurch, Monticello
Veterans, Military Affairs & Public Protection: Rep. Walker Thomas, Hopkinsville
Standing committees play a major role in the legislative process. In addition to providing the first level of consideration for legislation before the Kentucky General Assembly, members are responsible for monitoring ongoing governmental operations, identifying issues for legislative review and gathering and evaluating information.
“These individuals will do an outstanding job leading these committees,” Osborne said. “They are well respected among our colleagues and provide both the experience and the knowledge to spearhead our efforts to craft good, intentional long-term policy that improves the quality of life for people throughout the commonwealth.”
