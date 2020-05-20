The settlement resolves allegations that Santander violated consumer protection laws by approving subprime auto loans with a high probability of default.
According to Cameron’s office, this will include $1.1 million in restitution to Kentucky consumers, waives deficiencies on 532 outstanding Kentucky consumer loans totaling $5.6 million and requires Santander to try to buy back 769 Kentucky deficiency waivers, amounting to an additional $5.3 million.
In addition, Santander has also agreed to provide “in-kind” relief for Kentucky consumers who have or may default on loans after December 31, 2019, by releasing their titles and waiving any outstanding loan balance.
“Santander misled consumers by neglecting to relay the financial risk associated with subprime loans, violating our consumer protection laws and saddling Kentuckians with loans that were likely to default,” Cameron said. “I am pleased that we’ve reached a settlement on behalf of Kentuckians that will compensate consumers for their financial loss due to Santander’s illegal and deceptive lending practices.”
Kentucky joined a 34-state coalition investigating the lending practices of Santander, the largest subprime auto financing company in the country.
The multistate coalition alleged that Santander disregarded forecasted dangers of default due to their aggressive pursuit of market share and exposed borrowers to unnecessarily high levels of risk by approving auto loans with high loan-to-value ratios, significant back-end fees and high payment-to-income ratios.
The coalition alleged Santander failed to appropriately monitor dealers to prevent distortion of consumer income and expense information, and that the subprime lender misled consumers about their rights and the risks associated with partial payments and loan extensions.
In the future, Santander must consider a consumer’s monthly debt obligations prior to issuing a loan to ensure the borrower does not have a negative residual income. The company is also obligated to test all future loan defaults to determine if the consumer could afford the loan. If the loan was unaffordable, Santander is required to forgive the debt.
Cameron was joined by the attorneys general of Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, in the settlement.
