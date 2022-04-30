WEST POINT, N.Y. (KT) – A Kentucky native who became one of the first Black graduates of the U.S. Military Academy, and later the highest-ranking Black U.S. Army officer, was posthumously promoted to the honorary rank of Brigadier General during a ceremony at West Point on Friday.
Col. Charles Young was born in Mays Lick, Kentucky, to enslaved parents in 1864. He valued education throughout his life and graduated with honors from high school in Ohio, after his parents escaped from slavery.
Young taught elementary school and eventually entered the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, where he was its third Black graduate in 1889. He went on to become the first Black military attaché to a foreign country and served in various assignments from Haiti and Liberia to Mexico and Nigeria. When he was medically discharged from active duty, Col. Young was the highest-ranking Black officer in the military, having been promoted to colonel.
During the ceremony, Under Secretary of the Army Gabe Camarillo called the legacy of Charles Young one that is truly remarkable and inspiring.
“Born into slavery, Charles Young triumphed over all obstacles,” he said. “Charles Young was a soldier, an intellectual, a civil rights pioneer and a man who loved his family deeply.”
Camarillo said Young was more than just a distinguished West Point alumnus. “He was a model leader to this nation and to all future officers who follow in his footsteps here at this institution.”
He added, “The promotion to Brigadier General has been a long-time delayed, but fortunately for all of us, is no longer denied.”
Renotta Young, the grand-niece of Charles Young, said, “At a time when Americans are demanding a reckoning of our nation’s legacy of systemic racism, it is highly significant that Charles Young, a trailblazing figure in U.S. history, be recognized, celebrated and his legacy documented.
“Charles Young weathered social isolation, not only at West Point, but throughout his military and National Parks career. Despite hardships he faced, he managed to love the American Experiment. He did not consign all of white America to the racist side of the ledger.”
During a ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda in February 2020, Gov. Andy Beshear posthumously promoted Young to the honorary rank of brigadier general in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. The following February, the governor sent a letter to President Joe Biden encouraging him likewise to promote Young in the U.S. Army, which led to Friday’s ceremony.
Beshear said: “Gen. Young was a Kentuckian who dedicated his life to serving our country, all while overcoming personal adversity with honor and integrity. His moral courage and selfless service deserved a higher promotion, and all of Kentucky is proud to see that recognized at the highest level by President Biden and now at a ceremony at West Point through the U.S. Military Academy.”
Charles Young died in 1922, and was buried with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.