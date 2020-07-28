FRANKFORT, Ky. – The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) acknowledged recently proof of commitment to Kentucky communities from AmeriCorps, a national service program administered by Serve Kentucky, a CHFS agency. Twenty-two AmeriCorps-funded grants will provide more than $7.4 million in federal funding in Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear said, “Through the support of AmeriCorps, Kentucky’s commitment to service will be significantly boosted. Even in these times of uncertainty – especially in these times of uncertainty – we remain steadfast in our mission to provide community service, and this commitment from AmeriCorps will help us continue to make positive impact in our communities.”
AmeriCorps funding helps provide services to aging Kentuckians, disaster relief, K-12 tutoring, and food services. Funding is provided by the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS), the federal agency for volunteering, civic engagement, and national service programs, including AmeriCorps.
As a whole, Kentucky received more than $5.15 million in national competitive grant funding for eight AmeriCorps programs along with $2.26 million in formula grant funding to support additional state programs. Serve Kentucky awarded grants to 14 additional programs based on this funding allocation. AmeriCorps program sponsors are also contributing more than $5 million in local funding matches. CNCS will make available $3.88 million in Segal AmeriCorps Education Awards. After completing a full term of service, members receive $6,195 for college, postsecondary education or to pay back student loans.
CHFS Secretary Eric Friedlander praised AmeriCorps for its support. Program funding, he noted, impacts Kentucky’s quest to build more resilient communities. He said, “As Team Kentucky moves forward with Building Back Better following the novel coronavirus pandemic, the programs supported by AmeriCorps will play an even more significant part in making Kentuckians and the places they live stronger and ready for a brighter future.”
Serve Kentucky Executive Director Joe Bringardner said AmeriCorps members are “local citizens helping their neighbors, and COVID-19 has made this service more important and timely.” Grant activities include service to aging Kentuckians, disaster relief, K-12 tutoring and food services in areas across the state. The full list of grant recipients can be found online here: serve.ky.gov/americorps/Documents/FY20_KY_AmeriCorps_Grants.pdf.
AmeriCorps grants are awarded to eligible organizations which galvanize members to strengthen communities. This is done through faith-based and nonprofit organizations; educational institutions; local government entities, and state agencies.
Friedlander said AmeriCorps expands educational and economic opportunities across the state while it helps communities meet local needs.
Including additional match funding and educational grants, AmeriCorps programs will result in a $16.2 million investment in Kentucky. This funding will continue to build workforce and community resources, while addressing many critical needs across the commonwealth.
Learn more about Serve Kentucky and AmeriCorps at www.serve.ky.gov or by calling 502-564-7420.
