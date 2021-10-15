FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky reported 52 coronavirus-related deaths and 2,305 new virus cases Thursday.
Roughly 594 of the new cases were in children and teens aged 18 and under.
The state's test positivity rate has fallen to 7.91%. The positivity rate is an indicator of the extent of the spread of the virus, according to the World Health Organization. If the rate is less than 5% for two weeks and testing is widespread, the virus is considered under control.
More than 1,300 virus patients were hospitalized in Kentucky, including 398 being treated in intensive care units, the state said. A total of 167 intensive care unit beds were available statewide Thursday, a sign that hospitals continue to contend with the Bluegrass state's surge of cases caused by the delta variant.
Almost all of Kentucky’s 120 counties are reported to be in the red zone — the most serious category for COVID-19 incidence rates. People in those counties are asked to follow stricter recommended guidelines to contain the virus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.