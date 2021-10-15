London, KY (40741)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 79F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.