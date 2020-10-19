“This is the fourth highest day of positive COVID-19 cases,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “This is also the highest Saturday that we’ve ever had. Things are not moving in the right direction; they continue to escalate. This virus is our enemy, not each other.”
There were 1,295 new cases Saturday, with 162 being from children up through age 18, of which 27 were 5 and under. The youngest was just 7 days old. This brings Kentucky’s pandemic total to 86,797 positive cases.
There are currently 691 Kentuckians hospitalized due to the coronavirus, with 185 in the intensive care units of Kentucky hospitals.
“These cases are all over the place,” Beshear stated. “On top of that, all our other numbers are going the wrong way, too. More Kentuckians are hospitalized and in the ICU than ever before. “We know what it takes to stop these numbers from escalating. People’s lives depend on it.”
There were also 12 new deaths reported on Saturday, bringing to 1,312 the number of Kentuckians now lost to COVID-19. “That’s 12 additional families who need our support,” said Gov. Beshear.
The deaths included a 95-year-old man and 73-year old woman from Jefferson County; a 59-year-old man from Pulaski County; a 71-year-old man from Union County; a 90-year-old woman from Whitley County; an 85-year-old man and 77-year-old woman from Boyd County; an 82-year-old woman from Daviess County; a 94-year-old man from Henderson County; an 85-year-old man from Hopkins County; a 79-year-old woman from Jessamine County; and a 91-year-old man from McLean County.
As of Saturday, more than 1,794,000 tests had been administered in Kentucky. The COVID-19 testing positive rate, based on a seven-day rolling average, which divides the total positive tests reported by laboratories by total tests reported by labs, stood at 4.62%, down from Friday’s 4.70% and Thursday’s 4.94%. The number of Kentuckians who are known to have recovered was at least 17,155.
The Governor added, “It’s time we come together. We do what it takes, we throw away all of the silliness of this political season, and we show that we are good people that care about each other, and that we know that this virus is our enemy, and not each other.
State Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack warned that October is on pace to have the highest ever number of cases reported in a month. “We’re in the midst of an escalation in cases and our hospitalizations are increasing now, too,” he said. “As the holidays approach, it’s imperative to limit further spread. Practice social distancing, wear a face covering and practice good hand hygiene to reduce your chances of contracting COVID-19.”
Johns Hopkins University reported on Saturday that there have now been 39,1511,049 confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with 1,106,871 deaths. In the U. S., the Saturday count of confirmed cases stood at 8,090,241 with 219,047 deaths.
The Governor will not hold another press briefing until Monday. However, his office will release another COVID-19 update on Sunday. For more information on the Beshear Administration response to COVID-19, go to kycovid19.ky.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.