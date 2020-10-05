“I know it's been a tough couple of days, seeing the President, the First Lady, U.S. Senators, Cam Newton and others test positive for COVID-19,” he said. “But right here in the commonwealth, we now have 1,275 new cases announced today, meaning 1,275 Kentuckians have just tested positive. This is our highest number of cases ever. This is the highest number of cases per week ever and we have one more day that will add to the count, and it shows that we have to do better.”
Of the 1,275 newly reported cases, 166 were from children age 18 and younger, with 27 being age five and younger. The youngest was just two months old. That brings the pandemic total to 72,001 cases in Kentucky since the first one was reported on March 6.
It also marked the fourth day this week of more than 1,000 new cases, and easily topped Friday’s second-highest daily total of 1,039.
“Everybody needs to be wearing a mask,” Beshear stated. “We’re going to be talking on Monday about how we are going to step up enforcement, because we see more and more people that are being checked out of businesses without wearing a mask. We have got to get back to enforcing these rules, because 1,275 cases are going to result in a lot of deaths, too.”
The Governor also reported eight new deaths Saturday, bringing the total of Kentuckians now lost to the virus to 1,205.
“That’s eight additional families who are suffering during this time,” he said.
The deaths reported Saturday include a 66-year-old woman and an 89-year-old man from Christian County; a 75-year-old woman from Fayette County; two men, ages 80 and 89, from Jefferson County; two women, ages 76 and 86, from Lincoln County; and a 64-year-old woman from Mercer County.
As of Saturday, over 1,520,000 tests had been administered. The COVID-19 testing positive rate, based on a seven-day rolling average, which takes into account total positive tests reported by laboratories divided by total tests reported by labs, jumped to 4.74 percent on Saturday, the fourth straight day with an increase. Friday, it stood at 4.30 percent. Thursday it was 4.11 percent, up from 4.07 percent on Wednesday.
There are currently 600 Kentuckians hospitalized due to the coronavirus, with 129 of them in ICU. The number of Kentuckians who are known to have recovered is at least 12,121.
“I need your help,” Beshear added. “We are seeing the coronavirus surging around the country. We are in another escalation here in Kentucky. We have got to do what it takes to stop it, and that's all of us. No more being casual; time to be urgent. We are Team Kentucky we can beat this. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”
According to Johns Hopkins University, there have now been 34,732,557 cases of the coronavirus around the world, with 1,030,321 deaths. In the United States, there have been 7,367,537 confirmed cases, while 209,162 have lost their lives.
You can read about updated key numbers, actions and other information from the Beshear administration on the response to the pandemic at kycovid19.ky.gov.
The Governor’s next scheduled press briefing is Monday, but he is expected to issue another daily report on the COVID-19 numbers on Sunday.
