FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) -- A big drop in both new cases and deaths due to the coronavirus were reported in Kentucky on Sunday.
There have now been at least 15,232 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 67 of which were newly reported Sunday, the 114th day since the first positive case in the state. Public health officials have said the low numbers seen on Sundays could be attributed to many labs not reporting cases over the weekend.
“We see states in the South like Florida and Texas with rising cases and know it could happen here in Kentucky,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “It wasn’t anything magic that lead us to our early success. It was us truly coming together as a people and showing that the lives of other Kentuckians is more important to us than anything.”
He also reported four new deaths Sunday, raising the total to 558 Kentuckians lost to the virus, since the start of the pandemic.
“Let’s remember to light up our homes and businesses green and ring our bells each morning at 10 a.m. to let these families know we care about them,” the Governor said.
The deaths reported Sunday include two women, ages 30 and 84, from Fayette County; an 81-year-old man from Franklin County; and a 93-year-old man from Shelby County.
Although he is only doing COVID-19 formal press briefings on Tuesdays, Gov. Beshear posted a video on Facebook Sunday, in which he stated:
“I remember the call on March 6 that told me we had our first case of the coronavirus. I remember my concerns about a worldwide health epidemic hitting in Kentucky. But I remember knowing and feeling that Kentuckians were up for it,” the Governor said. “We came together, we put aside our divisions and we not only flattened, we crushed that curve and protected other Kentuckians. In the coming weeks and months, we’re going to be tested again about whether we truly can be Together KY and Team Kentucky once again. I know we’re up for it.”
You can read about other key updates, actions and information from Gov. Beshear and his administration on the coronavirus pandemic at kycovid19.ky.gov.
