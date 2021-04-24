LOUISVILLE — The Kentucky State Fair will return August 19-29, 2021 after a vote by the Kentucky State Fair Board at the April 22 meeting. Kentucky State Fair staff have begun programming more than 1.2 million square feet of space and more than 300 acres of outdoor space with health and safety of everyone top of mind.
“The Kentucky State Fair is an important event for thousands of people around the Commonwealth and the economic activity created by the Fair will help Kentucky’s recovery. While we will need to make adjustments to respond to COVID-19, we plan to produce as much of the Fair as safely possible. We look forward to once again being where Kentucky comes together,” said David S. Beck, President and CEO of Kentucky Venues.
Tickets go on sale in July. Specifics about events, artists, and competitions will be announced at a later date. The Kentucky State Fair celebrates the best of the bluegrass state by highlighting the Commonwealth’s history, heritage and culture. The summertime celebration features the World’s Championship Horse Show, exhibits, livestock, food, rides, entertainment and concerts included with admission.
The safety of competitors, employees and visitors to the Kentucky State Fair is the highest priority. The event will follow the recommendations of the Kentucky Healthy at Work and Healthy Events initiatives as well as the Center for Disease Control and Jefferson County Health Department. Fairgoers will be required to follow all Kentucky guidelines at the time of the event.
The 117th Kentucky State Fair will be held August 19-29, 2021. For more information and to stay up to date about the event, visit www.kystatefair.org. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.