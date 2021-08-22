This Labor Day weekend, Kentucky State Police Post 11, London will be participating in the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" national campaign. This campaign began August 18, and continues through September 6.
While law enforcement officer’s patrol for impaired drivers year-round, NHTSA says, impaired driving-related crashes tend to increase during the Labor Day holiday period.
According to the KOHS, over the past two years, there were more than 9,600 total crashes involving an impaired driver in Kentucky, resulting in more than 4,600 injuries and 327 deaths. During the Labor Day holiday weekend, there were 103 crashes involving an impaired driver, resulting in 64 injuries and two deaths.
To prevent impaired driving-related tragedies, the KOHS recommends the following:
- Before the festivities begin, plan a way to get home at the end of the night safely;
- If you’re impaired, use a ride-booking company, taxi, call a sober friend or family member or use public transportation to get home safely;
- If you see an impaired driver, safely pull over and contact law enforcement. You may dial the KSP toll-free line directly at 1-800-222-5555 or call 911;
- If you know people who are about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to their destination safely; and
- Wear a seat belt! It is not only the law; it is the best defense against an impaired driver. Buckling up helps prevent injury and death if involved in a crash.
For more information on drunken driving visit https://www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving. For more information on drug-impaired driving visit https://www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drug-impaired-driving
