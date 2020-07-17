The Kentucky Supreme Court filed an order Friday afternoon to put on hold all lower court rulings involving emergency orders in response to the coronavirus issued by Gov. Andy Beshear.
The Kentucky Supreme Court said "Given the need for a clear and consistent statewide public health policy and recognizing that the Kentucky legislature has expressly given the Governor broad executive powers in a public health emergency, the Court orders a stay of all orders of injunctive relief until such time as the various orders are properly before the Court with a full record of any evidence and pleadings considered by the lower courts."
The unanimous decision says all orders by the lower courts regarding the governor's executive orders will be halted until further action by the Kentucky Supreme Court.
The court continued: "The Boone and Scott Circuit Courts may proceed with matters before them and issue all findings of fact and conclusions of law they find appropriate but no order, however characterized, shall be effective. Our stay shall continue until the full record of proceedings below is reviewed by this Court, all parties have been given the opportunity to address the orders in briefs, and this Court issues a final order addressing these issues of paramount public importance to all citizens of the Commonwealth."
After the ruling House and Senate Democratic Leaders Joni Jenkins and Morgan McGarvey; Caucus Chairs Derrick Graham and Johnny Ray Turner; and Caucus Whips Angie Hatton and Dennis Parrett issued a joint statement.
“We are extremely happy to see the Kentucky Supreme Court step in and put the safety of Kentuckians above politics," the statement said. "The law giving the governor emergency powers is clear, indisputable and built on a solid legal foundation, and the General Assembly reaffirmed that by adding to it at the start of the pandemic. If Attorney General Daniel Cameron had had his way, dozens if not hundreds of Kentuckians could have gotten sick and died. We question how he came up with his reasons for doing this, and we certainly don’t understand why.”
This is a developing story.
