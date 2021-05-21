The state’s seasonally adjusted preliminary April 2021 unemployment rate was 4.7%. That was down 0.3% from March, and a drop of 12.2 percentage points from the 16.9% recorded a year ago when COVID-19 restrictions had the largest impact on the state’s economy.
Meanwhile, the U.S. seasonally adjusted jobless rate last month was 6.1%, up from 6.0% in March, the U.S. Department of Labor reported.
“Kentucky’s unemployment rate improved in April as people are continuing to find jobs,” said the University of Kentucky’s Center for Business and Economic Research Director Mike Clark.
In a separate federal survey of business establishments that excludes jobs in agriculture and people who are self-employed, Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment declined by 2,200 jobs in April compared to the previous month. However, Kentucky’s nonfarm employment was up 196,800 jobs, or 11.8%, compared to April 2020, which represented the lowest employment level during the coronavirus pandemic.
“The decline in payroll employment from March 2021 to April 2021 provides an indication of the challenges businesses still face as the economy recovers,” Clark said. “While restrictions are being eased, businesses across the nation are wrestling with changing consumer spending patterns and supply change disruptions in the wake of the pandemic. Many manufacturing firms have experienced challenges acquiring key inputs such as semiconductor chips. As a result, they have not been able to ramp up production and employment as quickly as they might have otherwise.”
Civilian labor force statistics include nonmilitary workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks.
Kentucky’s statewide unemployment rate and employment levels are seasonally adjusted. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events, such as weather changes, harvests, holidays and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. However, due to the small sample size, county unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.