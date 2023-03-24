FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted preliminary February 2023 unemployment rate was 3.9%, marking the third straight month at that level, and identical to a year ago, according to information released Thursday by the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet.
Kentucky’s civilian labor force was 2,041,610 in February 2023, an increase of 1,043 individuals from January 2023. The number of people employed in February rose by 414 to 1,961,962 while those who were unemployed increased by 629 to 79,648.
“Kentucky’s unemployment rate held steady,” said Mike Clark, director of the University of Kentucky’s Center for Business and Economics, “as there was little change in the state’s labor market.”
In a separate federal survey of business establishments that excludes jobs in agriculture and people who are self-employed, Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment increased by 6,200 jobs in February 2023 compared to January 2023. Kentucky’s nonfarm employment rose by 43,000 jobs or 2.2% compared to February 2022.
“The latest estimates from employers suggest that the number of jobs in Kentucky continued to increase in February,” said Clark. “An increase in the estimated number of government jobs offset a decline in the number of private sector jobs.”
Government sector employment jumped by 6,900 jobs from January 2023 to February 2023. While it dropped by 200 jobs in the federal government, it rose by 6,300 positions in state government, by 800 in local government. Employment in the total government sector rose by 8,300 positions or 2.8% compared to February 2022.
“The preliminary estimates indicate that state government employment jumped by 7.2% in February,” said Clark. “This represents a significant increase and reverses a downward trend for government employment. However, preliminary estimates should be interpreted with caution as they are often revised as more information becomes available.”
Overall, employment increased in four of Kentucky’s major nonfarm North American Industry Classification System job sectors in February, decreased for six, and was unchanged for one.
Meanwhile, the U.S. seasonally adjusted jobless rate for February was 3.6%, which was up 0.2% from January, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
