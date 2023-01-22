FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted preliminary December 2022 unemployment rate was 4%, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics, an agency within the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet.
In a report released Thursday, the Cabinet says the December figure was unchanged from November 2022 but was down 0.6% from the 4.6% recorded for the state one year ago.
The U.S. seasonally adjusted jobless rate for December 2022 was 3.5%, which was down 0.1% from November 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
Kentucky’s civilian labor force was 2,050,990 in December 2022, a decrease of 4,606 individuals from November 2022. The number of people employed in December decreased by 3,841 to 1,969,341 while the number of unemployed decreased by 765 to 81,649.
“Kentucky’s unemployment rate held steady at 4% in December,” said University of Kentucky’s Center for Business and Economic Research Director Mike Clark. “However, there were both fewer people employed and fewer people in the labor market. Both of these figures have been decreasing over the past few months.”
In a separate federal survey of business establishments that excludes jobs in agriculture and people who are self-employed, Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment fell by 4,000 jobs in December 2022 compared to November 2022. Kentucky’s nonfarm employment was up 46,400 jobs or 2.4% compared to December 2021.
“While Kentucky posted strong employment growth throughout most of 2022, it gave up a portion of these gains during the last three months of the year,” Clark stated. “Even with these decreases, the Commonwealth’s total nonfarm employment was up 46,400 jobs compared to one year ago. Most of the job losses during the end of the year have occurred in the professional and business sector.”
Civilian labor force statistics include nonmilitary workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks.
