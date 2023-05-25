The Kentucky Wildlands is a trademark of the green forests, Appalachian Mountains, cliffs, lakes, outdoor adventures, southern culture, and hometown traditions across 41 counties in the commonwealth — a 14,000-square-mile region spanning across southeastern Kentucky as a staple for family fun, sightseeing, hiking, and camping.
Starting in 2020, the Kentucky Wildlands began developing sustainable tourism connecting visitors with proper access to natural locations. The organization’s most recent initiative is a Waterfall Trail that highlights 17 different waterfalls with easy accessibility.
Laurel County claims two on the Kentucky Wildlands list within the Daniel Boone National Forest — the towering VanHook Falls and Pine Island Double Falls.
Both are close to London, which touts the title of the Cycling Capital of Kentucky with over 300 miles of bike routes for road and mountain bikers.
Also, the county is included in the Kentucky Adventure Tour, which features a 1,000-mile scenic loop through the mountains of the Kentucky Wildlands.
There are numerous places along the Waterfall Trail to discover Kentucky’s beauty locally and across the region, including Cumberland Falls of Corbin, Yahoo Falls of Whitley City, and Creation Falls of Campton.
The waterfall trail can be found online at www.explorekywildlands.com/the-kentucky-wildlands-waterfall-trail/. The trail is displayed on an illustrated map that gives visitors a glimpse of what each of the 17 falls looks like and where it’s located within The Kentucky Wildlands. Visitors will be able to download and print out the map for reference as well as access photos of the falls, important details and insider tips on the website.
